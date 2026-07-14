Motive Behind Ex-Minister's Murder Under Investigation

Former British government minister, Ann Widdecombe, was found murdered in her home, with counter-terrorism police announcing she was clearly targeted by her attacker.

Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, the head of Britain's counter-terrorism policing, indicated that the investigation aims to uncover any evidence of planning, preparation, and motivation behind the attack.

As the police continue their probe, the motive for the deliberate act remains unclear, keeping the nation on edge as details emerge.