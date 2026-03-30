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Unknown gunmen kill more than 70 people in South Sudan over gold mining row, reports AP citing police.

PTI | Juba | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:19 IST
Unknown gunmen kill more than 70 people in South Sudan over gold mining row, reports AP citing police.

Unknown gunmen kill more than 70 people in South Sudan over gold mining row, reports AP citing police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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