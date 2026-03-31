We launched Semiconductor Mission 2 in last budget to make India self-reliant in every sector of its production: PM Modi.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 31-03-2026 14:33 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 14:33 IST
- Country:
- India
We launched Semiconductor Mission 2 in last budget to make India self-reliant in every sector of its production: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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