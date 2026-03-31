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BJP's Ambitious Vision for Kerala: From Welfare to Infrastructure

The BJP-led NDA unveiled its manifesto for the Kerala Assembly elections, pledging broad welfare measures including support for women and elderly citizens, infrastructural developments like high-speed rail, and enhancements in healthcare, education, and industrial growth, aiming to reshape Kerala's economic and social landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:48 IST
BJP's Ambitious Vision for Kerala: From Welfare to Infrastructure
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The BJP-led NDA unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, pledging a comprehensive welfare package and critical infrastructure projects. Monetary support for women and senior citizens, two free LPG cylinders annually for the impoverished, and an AIIMS establishment are among the key promises.

Addressing fiscal issues, NDA president Nitin Nabin criticized prior administrations for economic mismanagement and neglect in industrial growth. The manifesto reveals plans for a high-speed railway and enhanced connectivity, while promising equitable water distribution involving the Mullaperiyar dam issue.

With a focus on transparency in temple administration and protection of religious sites like Sabarimala, the manifesto also foresees boosting employment with incentives, expanding metro services, and evolving Kerala's port industry, positioning different regions as specialized economic hubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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