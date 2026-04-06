Iran and US presented with draft proposal that includes 45-day ceasefire, Strait of Hormuz opening, reports AP, quoting officials.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 06-04-2026 13:04 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 13:04 IST
Iran and US presented with draft proposal that includes 45-day ceasefire, Strait of Hormuz opening, reports AP, quoting officials.
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