Did double-engine sarkar give statehood to Puducherry? asks TN Dy CM Udhayanidhi in UT.
PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 07-04-2026 12:05 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 12:05 IST
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Did double-engine sarkar give statehood to Puducherry? asks TN Dy CM Udhayanidhi in UT.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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