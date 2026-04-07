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Internal Tensions: NCB Clarifies Stance Amidst Allegations Against Former Director

The Narcotic Control Bureau clarified to the Bombay High Court that its investigation into its former director, Sameer Wankhede, was initiated based on non-anonymous complaints and not influenced by any political figure. The probe relates to Wankhede's handling of past drug cases, seen as contentious following the Aryan Khan drug investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2026 13:54 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 13:54 IST
Internal Tensions: NCB Clarifies Stance Amidst Allegations Against Former Director
  • Country:
  • India

The Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) has clarified before the Bombay High Court that the inquiry into its ex-zonal director, Sameer Wankhede, stems from non-anonymous complaints unrelated to political pressures. This clarification follows allegations suggesting political influence, specifically from NCP leader Nawab Malik.

According to an affidavit filed by Vishal Sanap, NCB's Deputy Director General, the investigation is probing irregularities linked to the handling of drug cases, including those following actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Cases of alleged possession and drug financing in the film industry were also under scrutiny.

The court observed that the NCB has acted within its mandate by verifying allegations against Wankhede, emphasizing due process. The former director has been accused of extortion and bribery and is contesting these charges while facing multiple legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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