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Cricket Match Turns Deadly: Tragic Outcome of a Disputed Run

A dispute over a run during a local cricket match led to the fatal stabbing of a player. Tensions flared after an initial argument was resolved, but later escalated, resulting in the death of Ajit. Police have registered a case against the accused, K Kishore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 07-04-2026 13:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 13:55 IST
Cricket Match Turns Deadly: Tragic Outcome of a Disputed Run
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  • India

A youth was allegedly murdered following a dispute over a single run during a local cricket match near private land, police reported on Tuesday.

The altercation began on Sunday when players argued over the disputed run. Intervention by the umpire, Chiranjeevi, initially diffused the situation.

However, hostilities erupted later when K Kishore, involved in the earlier dispute, attacked Ajit, the umpire's brother, stabbing him fatally. Ajit succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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