India is not a 'dharamshala', there is no place for infiltrators: Amit Shah at poll rally in Assam's Hailakandi.
PTI | Hailakandi | Updated: 07-04-2026 13:53 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 13:53 IST
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- India
India is not a 'dharamshala', there is no place for infiltrators: Amit Shah at poll rally in Assam's Hailakandi.
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