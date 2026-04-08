Iran's Supreme National Security Council says it has accepted a two-week ceasefire in the war, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 08-04-2026 04:51 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 04:51 IST
Iran's Supreme National Security Council says it has accepted a two-week ceasefire in the war, reports AP.
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