Europe's New Missile Defense Front: The Bliksem EXO Consortium

In a significant move to fortify European missile defenses, major industry players including Thales, Airbus, MBDA Deutschland, Safran, and Destinus unveiled the Bliksem EXO Consortium. Announced in Paris, this initiative aims to create Europe's first exo-atmospheric interceptor designed to neutralize medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles in space.

The formation of this consortium comes in the wake of European leaders rallying to develop affordable defense solutions against Russian missile threats, highlighted by the creation of the Integrated Anti-Ballistic Missile Coalition. This undertaking aspires to offer a cost-effective alternative to the U.S.-made Patriot missile defense systems amid Ukraine's ongoing conflict.

Signatories of the letter of intent anticipate a formal agreement within three months and aim to initiate engineering efforts by August, with a test flight slated for 2027. While the current agreement does not obligate financial investment in deploying the technology, it marks a decisive step towards Europe self-developing its missile defenses.