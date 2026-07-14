Freedom for Iranian Fishermen in UAE
Fifty-five Iranian fishermen have been released from detention in the United Arab Emirates, following detainment by the UAE coast guard due to regional conditions possibly linked to the Iran war. Iran's embassy confirmed their release on Tuesday and announced the commencement of their repatriation process.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a significant diplomatic move, fifty-five Iranian fishermen have been released from custody in the United Arab Emirates. The news was announced by Iran's embassy via Telegram on Tuesday.
The individuals had been detained by the UAE's coast guard in recent months, with the embassy suggesting the detentions were prompted by 'special conditions' in the region, potentially alluding to ongoing tensions related to the Iran war.
Efforts to repatriate the fishermen have already begun, according to the embassy's statement, marking a potentially positive development in Iran-UAE relations.
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