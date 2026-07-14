Justin Rose's Quest: The Claret Jug Dream at Royal Birkdale

Justin Rose is returning to Royal Birkdale to compete in the Open Championship, revisiting the site where he made a mark as a 17-year-old amateur in 1998. At that time, a dramatic chip-in on the final hole earned him a share of fourth place, launching his professional career.

While he has accumulated numerous accolades, including being a major champion and an Olympic gold medalist, the prestigious Claret Jug has eluded Rose. Although he tied for second place in 2018 and is hopeful about his future chances, he acknowledges the special significance of this tournament for British players.

At 45, Rose remains a formidable competitor, still ranked in the global top 10. Despite having achieved much in his career, the English golfer approaches the upcoming Open with both the wisdom of experience and the same enthusiasm that marked his youthful breakout at Birkdale.