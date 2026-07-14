India Vows to Combat Transnational Crime with Global Allies

India announced its dedication to collaborating with international partners to fight transnational organized crime, following U.S. charges against a jailed Indian gang leader for orchestrating the 2023 murder of a Sikh separatist in Canada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 18:11 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 18:11 IST
India Vows to Combat Transnational Crime with Global Allies
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In a significant development, India declared on Tuesday its intent to collaborate with international allies to effectively tackle transnational organized crime.

This announcement follows a recent incident where U.S. authorities charged an incarcerated Indian gang boss with masterminding the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada earlier this year.

India's commitment to global cooperation signifies a proactive stance in addressing complex criminal networks that transcend borders.

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