Iranian state television says oil refinery on Iran's Lavan Island came under attack hours after ceasefire announced, reports AP.
PTI | Tehran | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:42 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:42 IST
Iranian state television says oil refinery on Iran's Lavan Island came under attack hours after ceasefire announced, reports AP.
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