Govt facilities to be made available to all genuine citizens, infiltrators won't be allowed to stay in this country: PM at Haldia rally.
PTI | Haldia | Updated: 09-04-2026 12:49 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 12:49 IST
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Govt facilities to be made available to all genuine citizens, infiltrators won't be allowed to stay in this country: PM at Haldia rally.
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