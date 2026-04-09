Land grabbing by infiltrators under TMC regime has reached dangerous proportions: PM Modi in Bengal's Birbhum.
PTI | Suri | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:14 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:14 IST
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Land grabbing by infiltrators under TMC regime has reached dangerous proportions: PM Modi in Bengal's Birbhum.
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