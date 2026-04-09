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BJP deleted over 90 lakh names during SIR to grab power in Bengal, but we will win upcoming state polls: Mamata at Minakhan rally.

PTI | Minakhan | Updated: 09-04-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 13:37 IST
BJP deleted over 90 lakh names during SIR to grab power in Bengal, but we will win upcoming state polls: Mamata at Minakhan rally.
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  • India

BJP deleted over 90 lakh names during SIR to grab power in Bengal, but we will win upcoming state polls: Mamata at Minakhan rally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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