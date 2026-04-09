BJP deleted over 90 lakh names during SIR to grab power in Bengal, but we will win upcoming state polls: Mamata at Minakhan rally.
PTI | Minakhan | Updated: 09-04-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 13:37 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP deleted over 90 lakh names during SIR to grab power in Bengal, but we will win upcoming state polls: Mamata at Minakhan rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy at Sirohi: Young Man Drowns in Treacherous Lake
Bengal SIR: SC refers to letter, says around 8 lakh claims in Malda district, where judges were gheroed, have also been decided.
Bengal SIR: SC refers to letter sent by Calcutta HC Chief Justice earlier in day on progress in deciding 60 lakh claims of deleted voters.
TMC opposing SIR, CAA to protect infiltrators: PM at poll rally in Bengal's Cooch Behar.
Malda incident, where judicial officers engaged in SIR work were gheroed for hours, was pre-planned and motivated: SC.