Tragedy at Sirohi: Young Man Drowns in Treacherous Lake

A 21-year-old resident of Delhi, identified as Abhishek, drowned while swimming in an artificial lake in Sirohi, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

The tragedy occurred when Abhishek, along with four friends, decided to bathe in the lake on Tuesday afternoon. While swimming, he ventured too far and began to struggle. His friends' cries for assistance went unheard until it was too late.

The local police, after being notified, arrived promptly and commenced a search operation with the aid of nearby residents. Abhishek's body was eventually retrieved and transported to Badshah Khan Civil Hospital, where he was declared dead.