Tragedy at Sirohi: Young Man Drowns in Treacherous Lake
A 21-year-old man named Abhishek from Delhi tragically drowned while swimming with friends in an artificial lake in Sirohi. Despite friends' efforts to save him, help arrived too late. Police retrieved the body, and a warning remains against swimming in area's dangerous waters.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 08-04-2026 11:01 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 11:01 IST
- Country:
- India
A 21-year-old resident of Delhi, identified as Abhishek, drowned while swimming in an artificial lake in Sirohi, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.
The tragedy occurred when Abhishek, along with four friends, decided to bathe in the lake on Tuesday afternoon. While swimming, he ventured too far and began to struggle. His friends' cries for assistance went unheard until it was too late.
The local police, after being notified, arrived promptly and commenced a search operation with the aid of nearby residents. Abhishek's body was eventually retrieved and transported to Badshah Khan Civil Hospital, where he was declared dead.
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