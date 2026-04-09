TMC's repository of sins now full, Asansol ruled by syndicate raj, coal, sand mafia; Bengal to scale new heights after change: PM.
PTI | Asansol | Updated: 09-04-2026 14:25 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 14:25 IST
- Country:
- India
TMC's repository of sins now full, Asansol ruled by syndicate raj, coal, sand mafia; Bengal to scale new heights after change: PM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TMC
- Bengal
- syndicate raj
- Asansol
- coal mafia
- sand mafia
- Prime Minister
- change
- governance
- sins