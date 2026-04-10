Vance warns Tehran not to 'play' US as he departs for Islamabad for negotiations aimed at ending war with Iran, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:09 IST
Vance warns Tehran not to 'play' US as he departs for Islamabad for negotiations aimed at ending war with Iran, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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