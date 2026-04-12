Union government will be urged to retrieve Kathchatheevu island: CM Stalin in Ramanathapuram rally.
PTI | Ramanathapuram | Updated: 12-04-2026 18:54 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 18:54 IST
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Union government will be urged to retrieve Kathchatheevu island: CM Stalin in Ramanathapuram rally.
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