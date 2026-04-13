India's 'Nari Shakti' has made immense contributions: PM Modi at conference of women.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 12:12 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 12:12 IST
- Country:
- India
India's 'Nari Shakti' has made immense contributions: PM Modi at conference of women.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- empowerment
- gender equality
- conference
- inspiration
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