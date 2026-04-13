If they (the US) accept our conditions, it is possible: Iran's envoy on possibility of second round of Iran-US talks.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:00 IST
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If they (the US) accept our conditions, it is possible: Iran's envoy on possibility of second round of Iran-US talks.
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