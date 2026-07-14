Germany Tightens Grip on AI-Generated Content: Google and Perplexity Under Scrutiny

Germany's media landscape is facing tighter regulation as the country's authority has declared that Google's AI Overviews and Perplexity AI are subject to national media laws. This move follows a court ruling holding Google accountable for incorrect information generated by its AI systems.

The Commission for Licensing and Supervision, ZAK, representing Germany's 14 state media authorities, clarified that AI-produced news summaries and responses are the providers' own content. The decision reflects growing European concerns over the impact of AI-generated search results.

In Munich, a court found Google liable for allegedly false information from its AI Overview feature, stressing that such summaries are Google's content. Google's appeal against the decision comes amid ongoing debate over how AI is shaping information dissemination.