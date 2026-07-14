Tragic Phu Quoc Speedboat Accident Claims 15 Indian Lives

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that they are in active communication with Vietnam following a tragic speedboat accident near Phu Quoc Island, which led to the deaths of 15 Indian tourists. The incident occurred on July 11, when a speedboat carrying 36 individuals, including 32 Indian tourists and four Vietnamese crew members, capsized amid rough sea conditions near Hon May Rut Ngoai Island.

During a press conference, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed heartfelt condolences for the lives lost and wished for the speedy recovery of an injured person receiving treatment in Vietnam. He announced that the repatriation of the deceased’s bodies to India was completed promptly and efficiently, highlighting the coordination between Indian and Vietnamese authorities. "A very tragic incident," he remarked, adding that one person continues to recover in Vietnam.

On the investigation front, the Vietnamese authorities have detained a local individual, Captain Nguyen Hong Hai, from An Giang province, for alleged violations of the law, and the MEA indicated ongoing communication to ascertain more details on this incident. Local media VN Express International reported that the investigation intends to ensure any wrongdoings are addressed under Vietnamese law.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the 15 deceased were flown back to Mumbai, comprising 10 tourists from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh, and two from Kerala. Chairman Tran Minh Khoa of the Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone commended the exhaustive rescue and relief efforts undertaken by local residents and the authorities under adverse weather conditions, countering any allegations of delayed response.

Rescue operations involved the quick deployment of various local resources, including border guards, military, and medical units, as part of a "four-on-the-spot" emergency action plan. While tragically, 15 individuals succumbed to the accident, 17 survivors were rescued and treated successfully at Sun International Hospital.