Global Opinions on Refugee Support: A Balancing Act

An Ipsos poll reveals ongoing global support for refugees despite governmental restrictions, particularly in countries like the U.S. The survey involved over 20,000 adults across 29 nations, highlighting that 66% believe in providing refuge to those in peril. However, there's tension between offering support and concerns about the asylum system's effectiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 18:34 IST
Global Opinions on Refugee Support: A Balancing Act
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  • United States

In a world fraught with conflict, an Ipsos poll reveals that a majority still support offering refuge to those escaping war or persecution, even in countries that have limited refugee intakes like the United States.

The poll, conducted with over 20,000 adults in 29 countries, reports that two-thirds of respondents affirm the right to seek refuge elsewhere. This statistic, consistent with last year's findings, indicates a persistent global support for refugees, despite increased border controls following long-standing conflicts in nations like Ukraine and Sudan.

At a Geneva briefing, U.N. representative Matthew Saltmarsh hailed the enduring support for asylum rights as positive. Meanwhile, the survey highlights both a generational divide, with Gen Z being more supportive, and a sense of skepticism among people about the validity of some asylum claims.

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