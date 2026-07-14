EASA Reinforces Airspace Warning Amid US-Iran Tensions

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has reinstated and increased warnings for airlines to avoid the airspace over several Middle Eastern countries. This comes as US-Iran tensions escalate with Iran firing missiles at a US base. The warning is in effect until July 29.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 18:37 IST
EASA Reinforces Airspace Warning Amid US-Iran Tensions
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Bahrain
  • Kuwait
  • Qatar
  • Iran
  • Israel
  • Jordan
  • Oman
  • Saudi Arabia
  • United States

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) issued a renewed and heightened warning to airlines on Tuesday regarding Middle Eastern airspace.

Airlines are advised to avoid the regions of Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE, and over the Gulf of Oman as tensions between the U.S. and Iran intensify.

This advisory follows recent military escalations, including missile attacks, and is valid until July 29, reflecting growing security concerns.

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