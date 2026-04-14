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I seek blessings of crores of women across India for coming Parliament sitting and for passage of amendments to women reservation act: PM.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 09:25 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 09:25 IST
I seek blessings of crores of women across India for coming Parliament sitting and for passage of amendments to women reservation act: PM.
  • Country:
  • India

I seek blessings of crores of women across India for coming Parliament sitting and for passage of amendments to women reservation act: PM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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