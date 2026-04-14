Four workers killed and 15 injured in blast at private power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district: Police.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 14-04-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 16:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Four workers killed and 15 injured in blast at private power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chhattisgarh
- blast
- power plant
- workers
- injured
- death
- Sakti district
- safety
- investigation
- industrial
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Turkiye: School Shooting Leaves 16 Injured
Tragedy and Controversy: The Shocking Case of a Kerala Medical Student’s Death
Tragic Clash at Social Event: Man Beaten to Death in Rajasthan
Tragic Incident: ASI's Death Sparks Controversy in Telangana
Tragic Collision Near Jammu: Couple Killed, Child Injured