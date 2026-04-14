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Also discussed situation in West Asia, stressed the importance of keeping Strait of Hormuz open and secure: PM Modi on talks with Trump.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 20:23 IST
Also discussed situation in West Asia, stressed the importance of keeping Strait of Hormuz open and secure: PM Modi on talks with Trump.
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  • India

Also discussed situation in West Asia, stressed the importance of keeping Strait of Hormuz open and secure: PM Modi on talks with Trump.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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