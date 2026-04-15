Diplomacy on High Seas: Navigating the West Asia Crisis

In a significant development, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in crucial discussions with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar concerning the escalating West Asia crisis, amidst a heightened US naval blockade on Iran's ports.

The discussions involved key issues such as the flow of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil and LNG transit point, impacting global energy supplies and prices.

Additionally, in talks with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Jaishankar evaluated the wider implications of the ongoing conflict between Iran and the US-Israel axis, with potential diplomatic negotiations on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)