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Diplomacy on High Seas: Navigating the West Asia Crisis

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed the West Asia crisis with Israeli and Australian counterparts amid a US naval blockade of Iran. Talks focused on Iran, navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, and the rising tensions impacting global energy markets. Possible renewed US-Iran negotiations were also highlighted as a crucial development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2026 00:05 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 00:05 IST
Diplomacy on High Seas: Navigating the West Asia Crisis
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In a significant development, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in crucial discussions with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar concerning the escalating West Asia crisis, amidst a heightened US naval blockade on Iran's ports.

The discussions involved key issues such as the flow of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil and LNG transit point, impacting global energy supplies and prices.

Additionally, in talks with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Jaishankar evaluated the wider implications of the ongoing conflict between Iran and the US-Israel axis, with potential diplomatic negotiations on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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