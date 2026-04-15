Woman killed, three other persons injured after fire breaks out at building in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district: Police.
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 15-04-2026 11:19 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 11:19 IST
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- India
Woman killed, three other persons injured after fire breaks out at building in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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