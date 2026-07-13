Supreme Court Deliberates on Anil Ambani's Alleged Bank Fraud Case

The Supreme Court refrained from making definitive statements regarding ongoing investigations into Anil Ambani's involvement in a multi-crore bank fraud. Chargesheets for several cases have been filed, and more investigations are ongoing. The Court maintains its supervisory role without influencing ongoing proceedings or aiming towards specific arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 16:07 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 16:07 IST
Supreme Court Deliberates on Anil Ambani's Alleged Bank Fraud Case
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday chose not to comment on the extent of the central investigating agencies' probe into industrialist Anil Ambani regarding alleged multi-crore bank fraud involving Reliance ADAG companies.

A bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, noted the submission of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta representing the CBI and ED, mentioning that chargesheets have been filed in three cases with others still under investigation.

The Court granted the agencies more time for a fresh status report. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing PIL petitioner EAS Sarma, argued for further action against Ambani, criticized the lack of arrests of senior figures. The Court, however, avoided influencing the ongoing probe.

TRENDING

1
INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

India
2
Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Global
3
Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Global
4
Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From “Incentives” to Insecurity: The Broken Economics of Refugee Teaching

When Giants Clash, Smaller Economies Pay: The Global Cost of a US–China Trade Shock

AI-Powered Learning Delivers Better Skills, But Teacher Readiness Determines Real Impact, Study Finds

From Poverty to Prevention: Global Efforts Rise to Eliminate the Silent Threat of Noma

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026