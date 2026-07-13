Supreme Court Deliberates on Anil Ambani's Alleged Bank Fraud Case

The Supreme Court on Monday chose not to comment on the extent of the central investigating agencies' probe into industrialist Anil Ambani regarding alleged multi-crore bank fraud involving Reliance ADAG companies.

A bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, noted the submission of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta representing the CBI and ED, mentioning that chargesheets have been filed in three cases with others still under investigation.

The Court granted the agencies more time for a fresh status report. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing PIL petitioner EAS Sarma, argued for further action against Ambani, criticized the lack of arrests of senior figures. The Court, however, avoided influencing the ongoing probe.