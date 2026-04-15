Kyowa Leather Cloth Eyes Indian Market for Sustainable Artificial Leather Products

Kyowa Leather Cloth, a prominent Japanese manufacturer of artificial leather, is making significant strides towards expanding its reach into the Indian market. The company's products are well-known for their presence in TOYOTA vehicles, covering essential car parts such as seats, doors, and steering wheels. Globally, Kyowa ranks among the top five in market share.

Focusing on sustainable development, the firm is tackling the environmental challenges associated with oil-derived products. "Our goal is to contribute to a circular economy by emphasizing product reuse, recycling, and the utilization of natural materials," said Ryuta Kawashima, head of global business at Kyowa.

In anticipation of production shifts, Kyowa has set its sights on redefining the company's operations in India. By 2030, car production in India is expected to reach 7 million units, with an increase in luxury vehicles that align with Kyowa's offerings. To facilitate access, the company formed a cooperative partnership in 2024 and plans to launch a local factory by 2029. This facility is set to supply Maruti Suzuki and other regional manufacturers.

(With inputs from agencies.)