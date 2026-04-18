When PM Modi says one nation, one leader, one language, one people, he attacks India's Constitution: Rahul at TN poll rally.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-04-2026 12:44 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 12:44 IST
- Country:
- India
When PM Modi says one nation, one leader, one language, one people, he attacks India's Constitution: Rahul at TN poll rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Rahul Gandhi
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- Tamil Nadu
- India
- Constitution
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- inclusivity
- election
- rally
- multicultural
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