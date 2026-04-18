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Unlocking Potential: Navigating Neurodiversity in Indore's Schools

Indore's educational scene is evolving as awareness about neurodiversity increases. Many students struggle academically due to issues like dyslexia, which are often misunderstood. Dr. Vini Jhariya of Urjasvini Child Development Center emphasizes early assessments and interventions as pivotal in helping these students overcome challenges and achieve success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 18-04-2026 14:50 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 14:50 IST
Unlocking Potential: Navigating Neurodiversity in Indore's Schools
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Indore is witnessing a significant shift in its educational landscape as experts direct attention towards the often overlooked issue of neurodiversity among students. A pressing concern in numerous households is the conundrum of children who excel in oral communication yet face substantial challenges in academics.

Addressing these gaps, frequently rooted in neurological patterns rather than mere lack of effort, is crucial. Dr. Vini Jhariya, Director of Urjasvini Child Development Center, underscores the importance of assessments and structured interventions. Parents often express concerns about their child's ability to flourish academically, questioning if proper guidance can truly bridge the gap.

Evidenced-based interventions for neurodiverse conditions such as dyslexia or ADHD are essential. Indore's educational ecosystem now provides these necessary resources locally, courtesy of centers like Urjasvini. This development offers parents a chance to facilitate a confident, successful journey for their children, pivoting away from frustration towards thriving.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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