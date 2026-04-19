Under TMC's 'maha jungleraj', tribal-dominated districts lagging in development, basic amenities: PM at Purulia poll rally in Bengal.
PTI | Purulia | Updated: 19-04-2026 13:22 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 13:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Under TMC's 'maha jungleraj', tribal-dominated districts lagging in development, basic amenities: PM at Purulia poll rally in Bengal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- PM
- Tribal
- Development
- TMC
- Purulia
- West Bengal
- Maha Jungleraj
- Election
- Rally
- Bengal
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