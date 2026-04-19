Tribal land captured by TMC syndicate in Bengal: PM at Purulia rally.
PTI | Purulia | Updated: 19-04-2026 13:24 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 13:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Tribal land captured by TMC syndicate in Bengal: PM at Purulia rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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