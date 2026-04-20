Tensions and Talks: US-Pakistan-Iran Diplomacy Dynamics

The diplomatic landscape remains uncertain as six hours have passed since US President Donald Trump announced potential talks with Iran in Pakistan, yet confirmations from Iran and Pakistan are absent.

Despite the lack of confirmations, Pakistan maintains active diplomacy on the issue. Pakistan's Prime Minister had a noteworthy 45-minute discussion with Iran's president, while its foreign minister engaged in talks with his Iranian counterpart, signifying an ongoing commitment to dialogue.

However, it's primarily the Trump administration that has shown a clear readiness to engage further, evident as security in Islamabad tightens in anticipation of possible developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)