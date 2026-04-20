U.S. Marines Seize Vessel Breaking Iranian Blockade
President Donald Trump announced that U.S. Marines have apprehended a vessel attempting to break through a U.S.-enforced blockade on Iranian ports. The ship was stopped by damaging its engine room, effectively halting its progress, according to Trump's post on Truth Social.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-04-2026 01:02 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 01:02 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a stark revelation on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump declared that U.S. Marines have successfully seized a vessel attempting to bypass the American blockade on Iranian ports.
The incident involved the U.S. forces taking decisive action to neutralize the threat by blowing a hole in the ship's engine room.
This assertive move comes amid ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran over maritime security and sanctions enforcement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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