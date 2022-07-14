Maharashtra government to reduce value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per litre respectively: CM Eknath Shinde.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2022 13:23 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 13:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra government to reduce value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per litre respectively: CM Eknath Shinde.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CM Eknath Shinde
- Maharashtra
Advertisement