Centre Releases ₹2,117 Crore SDRF to Support Flood-Hit States

Since the beginning of the southwest monsoon, the Government of India has been closely monitoring the flood situation in coordination with state authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 22:30 IST
Centre Releases ₹2,117 Crore SDRF to Support Flood-Hit States
Union Home MInister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
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The Central Government has approved the advance release of ₹2,117.85 crore from the Central share of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to help seven states tackle the impact of floods during the ongoing southwest monsoon. Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah approved the financial assistance, reinforcing the Centre's commitment to supporting relief, rescue and rehabilitation efforts in flood-affected regions.

The assistance comes as several parts of the country continue to face heavy rainfall and flooding, with the Centre maintaining close coordination with state governments to ensure timely support and response.

Funds Released to Seven Flood-Affected States

The approved assistance covers Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Nagaland. Out of these, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Nagaland had already received the first instalment of SDRF funds for the 2026-27 financial year.

To maintain the flow of relief operations, the Centre has released the second instalment in advance to Himachal Pradesh and Odisha. For Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat and Maharashtra, advance release of the first instalment has been approved after relaxing certain documentary requirements under existing guidelines to speed up the availability of funds.

The state-wise allocation includes ₹44.55 crore for Arunachal Pradesh, ₹379.35 crore for Assam, ₹500 crore for Gujarat, ₹193.95 crore for Himachal Pradesh, ₹500 crore for Maharashtra and ₹500 crore for Odisha, taking the total approved assistance to ₹2,117.85 crore.

Centre Monitoring Flood Situation Closely

Since the beginning of the southwest monsoon, the Government of India has been closely monitoring the flood situation in coordination with state authorities. The Centre has provided assistance through the pre-deployment of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and logistical support from the Ministry of Defence wherever required.

To assess the extent of damage on the ground, Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) have already visited Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. Given the severity of flooding in Assam, two assessment visits have been conducted in the state. The Centre has also initiated the process of constituting an IMCT for Nagaland following a request from the state government.

Relief Operations Receive Timely Financial Support

The advance release of SDRF funds is expected to help states continue relief operations without financial constraints while supporting rescue efforts, temporary shelters, restoration of essential services and rehabilitation activities.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said the Centre remains committed to extending all necessary assistance to states affected by floods and will continue to monitor the evolving situation throughout the monsoon season to ensure prompt support wherever needed.

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