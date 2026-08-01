Ajit Doval Receives Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2026

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was presented the Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2026 by Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah at a ceremony in Pune, Maharashtra, on Saturday. The event coincided with the 106th death anniversary of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak and was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Union Minister of State for Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol, Sunetra Pawar and several other dignitaries.

Speaking at the ceremony, Amit Shah described the award as a tribute to exceptional public service and said it recognises individuals whose contributions continue to inspire future generations.

Shah Recalls Lokmanya Tilak's Enduring Legacy

Paying homage to Lokmanya Tilak, the Union Home Minister said the freedom fighter transformed India's independence movement with the slogan, "Swaraj is my birthright, and I shall have it." He said Tilak gave a new direction to the struggle for freedom by connecting ordinary citizens with the national movement and promoting the idea of cultural nationalism.

Shah also highlighted Tilak's contributions as a teacher, journalist and thinker, noting that he established institutions such as the New English School, the Deccan Education Society and Fergusson College to strengthen education in the country. He said Tilak believed that education should enlighten minds, while newspapers like Kesari and The Maratha became powerful voices against colonial rule. According to Shah, Tilak's ideas on self-reliance, discipline, organisation and national consciousness continue to inspire young Indians.

Ajit Doval's Contributions Recognised

Congratulating Ajit Doval on receiving the award, Shah said national honours are more than medals because they acknowledge extraordinary service while motivating others to dedicate themselves to the nation. He said Doval's career in national security has made him an enduring source of inspiration for those working in public service.

The Home Minister recalled that when Narendra Modi was Chief Minister of Gujarat, Doval assisted the Gujarat Police in investigating the Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts as well as several other terror cases across the country. He said the coordinated investigation helped solve 13 bomb blast cases.

Role in Strengthening National Security

Highlighting Doval's professional journey, Shah said he served in the Intelligence Bureau from 1972 until becoming its Director and played important roles in addressing security challenges across the Northeast, Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Pakistan. He also noted Doval's six-year assignment in Pakistan during a crucial period for India's security.

Shah said that after becoming Prime Minister in 2014, Narendra Modi appointed Ajit Doval as National Security Advisor, making him the country's longest-serving NSA. He credited Doval with contributing significantly to the strengthening of India's internal and external security, including the development of the Multi Agency Centre (MAC), enhanced intelligence coordination and reforms that modernised the Armed Forces through better integration of technology and operational capabilities.

Tribute to Annabhau Sathe

During his visit to Pune, Amit Shah also paid floral tributes to the statue of social reformer and writer Annabhau Sathe on the occasion of his birth anniversary, recognising his contribution to literature and social justice.