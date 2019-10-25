Agri sector has taken great leap over the last five decades:VC

Indian agriculture has taken a great leap over the last five decades and provides significant support for economic growth and social transformation of the country, Punjab Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor Baldev Singh Dhillon said on Friday. Even studies have indicated that one percent growth in agriculture is two to three times more effective in reducing poverty than one percent growth in non-farm sectors, Dhillon said in his address at the 40th Convocation of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University here.

India produced 283.4 million tonnes of foodgrains, 98.6 million tonnes of fruits and 185.9 million tonnes of vegetables during 2018-19, he said. According to him, the country is a leading producer of essential food commodities like wheat, rice, fruits, vegetables, milk, eggs, and fish, and has transformed from being food-deficient to a food surplus country and an exporter of agricultural produce.

"This, in the face of an ever-increasing population and climate volatility, is a laudable achievement with few parallels and agriculture has become more resilient. Yet, there are challenges that lie ahead," Dhillon pointed out. Turning to Tamil Nadu, he said the State is at the forefront of agricultural development and has produced 104 lakh tonnes of foodgrains during 2018-19, he said.

Its persistent efforts have helped it bag the Centres Krishi Karman award for the best-performing state in oilseed production in 2018-19, he added.

