NZ Invests $1.7M to Strengthen Disability-Led Organisations

The New Zealand Government has announced $1.7 million in funding to help disability community organisations strengthen their leadership, governance, and advocacy capabilities. Disability Issues Minister Louise Upston said the investment is designed to support disabled people in taking a stronger role in decisions that affect their lives, while helping organisations build the skills and structures needed to represent their communities effectively.

Funding Supports Stronger Community Leadership

The funding, delivered through the Ministry of Disabled People – Whaikaha, will be distributed across three areas: Disabled People's Organisations, Community Capability, and New Zealand Sign Language initiatives.

According to Upston, the investment will help organisations improve governance practices, develop leadership talent, and create stronger connections between disability communities and government agencies. The goal is to ensure disabled people have a greater voice in shaping policies, services, and programmes that impact them. By supporting organisations directly, the government is seeking to build lasting capability within the disability sector while encouraging greater participation in public decision-making.

Focus on Representation and Inclusion

A key part of the funding programme is reaching community groups that have often had limited representation in leadership and policy discussions. The investment is expected to help these organisations strengthen their operations, expand opportunities for disabled people to contribute to governance roles, and improve engagement with public institutions.

Community leaders and advocates will also be able to access resources that support organisational development, helping them respond more effectively to the needs of the people they represent.

Building Long-Term Capacity Across the Sector

Upston said supporting disability-led organisations is an important step toward protecting the rights of disabled people and promoting their full participation in society. The funding aligns with New Zealand's commitments to uphold the rights of people with disabilities while creating opportunities for disabled individuals to contribute across communities, workplaces, and the wider economy.

Whaikaha's investment is expected to strengthen the disability sector over the long term, giving organisations more capacity to advocate for their members and play an active role in shaping future policies and services.