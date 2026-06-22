UN Rights Chief Raises Concerns Over New EU Deportation Rules

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has expressed concern over a newly adopted European Union regulation that could accelerate the deportation of migrants and asylum-seekers across the bloc. The legislation, approved by the European Parliament on 17 June, introduces measures that expand the use of detention before removal and allow EU member states to establish "return hubs" in countries outside the European Union. The proposal is part of broader efforts to manage migration and increase the efficiency of return procedures.

Concerns Over Human Rights Protections

Türk said the regulation carries significant human rights risks, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children and people seeking international protection. He stressed that governments remain responsible for protecting human rights, even when migration procedures involve third countries. According to the UN rights chief, transferring migrants to external facilities does not remove a state's legal obligations. He warned that detention and deportation processes can expose individuals to serious risks if adequate safeguards are not in place. Türk urged EU institutions and member states to ensure that all aspects of the regulation are implemented in line with international human rights standards and refugee protection laws.

Principle of Non-Refoulement Remains Essential

A central concern raised by the High Commissioner is the principle of non-refoulement, a cornerstone of international refugee law that prohibits returning people to places where they could face persecution, torture, violence, or other serious harm. Türk emphasized that this principle must be respected in every deportation case, regardless of migration policies or political pressures. He said authorities should carefully assess each individual's circumstances before making removal decisions and ensure that appeals are fully completed before any deportation takes place. He also called for stronger oversight systems that can monitor return procedures and hold authorities accountable when rights violations occur.

Call for Balanced Migration Debate

Beyond the legal aspects of the regulation, Türk urged European governments and political leaders to maintain a fact-based discussion on migration. He cautioned against linking migration issues directly with security threats, saying such narratives can undermine the dignity of migrants and refugees.

The High Commissioner encouraged policymakers to adopt a balanced approach that protects human rights while addressing migration challenges. He also highlighted the economic, social, and cultural contributions that migrants and refugees make to European societies. As debate over migration policy continues across Europe, the UN rights office is calling for stronger safeguards to ensure that border management and return procedures do not come at the expense of fundamental human rights.