Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 lockdown: Radio listenership increases by 23 per cent : Study

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 18:41 IST
COVID-19 lockdown: Radio listenership increases by 23 per cent : Study

In a bid to beat the lockdown boredom, more and more people are tuning in to radio for information and entertainment with a latest study saying that the time spent on the audio medium has increased by 23 per cent to 2.36 hours everyday, second only to television. The study, commissioned by the Association of Radio Operators for India (AROI), also said radio industry has witnessed a listenership of 51 million people, which is nearly as much as television''s reach of 56 million and social media''s reach of 57 million.

India is under a 21-day nationwide lockdown since March 25 to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Radio has always been a constant companion to everyone, both in good and tough times. It is one medium that has a pan-India reach right from the grassroot level to the metros," AROI said in a statement. According to the study done by the AZ Research across a sample size of 3,300 people, 82 per cent people have been tuning in to radio during COVID-19, with FM channels emerging as the second most credible source of information for the masses.  As per the research, radio has a credibility score of 6.27, second only to the internet which is at 6.44, while TV has a score of 5.74.  Radio’s at home listenership has jumped by 22 per cent to 86 per cent from 64 per cent.  "The time that people spend listening to radio has increased by 23 per cent to 2.36 hours everyday during the lockdown, second only to television," the study said.

Anuradha Prasad, AROI president, said, "it is very encouraging to note that Radio is evolving as one of the most preferred and most credible source of infotainment. We are now almost catching up on TV in terms of audience, the rise of 23 per cent in total time spent per person on radio is phenomenal." CEO of BigFM Abraham Thomas said, the findings are in line with his company's expectations as there was a sizeable increase in the response and engagement levels to the content since the outbreak of this pandemic. "Radio has led by example during this time and the feeling of knowing that you’re making a difference in the lives of our listeners is truly amazing," he added.

Ashit Kukian, CEO Radio City, said that since its inception, radio has maintained its widespread reach and due to its ease of accessibility, it has turned out to be one of the most accessed mediums.  "With these latest findings, it yet again proves that radio is one of those mediums which has the power to create awareness on local and national issues," he said. Harshad Jain, CEO – Radio and Entertainment, HT Media Ltd and Next Mediaworks Ltd.--  said as the COVID-19 pandemic takes over the world, the role of entertainment mediums become all the more crucial. Radio being a critical medium has the dual responsibility of not only entertaining the listeners, but also ensuring that correct and genuine information reaches the country’s citizens, Jain said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata hints at partial relaxation for transport sector, allowing some industries to operate

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her government is exploring the option of granting a partial relaxation to the transport sector and allowing some industries to operate with a small workforce amid the ongoing lock...

Number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rises to 1,346 on Thursday, showing rise of 211 cases over previous day: health minister Rajesh Tope.

Number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rises to 1,346 on Thursday, showing rise of 211 cases over previous day health minister Rajesh Tope....

U.S. sailor from coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier taken to ICU

A sailor from the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt was admitted to the intensive care unit ICU in Guam after testing positive for the coronavirus last month, the U.S. Navy said on Thursday, as the number of coronavirus cases on the ship ...

Rights group welcomes draft rules that could end China dog meat trade

Draft rules by Chinese authorities that specify dogs as companion animals rather than livestock were hailed by a rights group Thursday as an encouraging step towards ending the dog meat trade in the country. Chinas Ministry of Agriculture a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020