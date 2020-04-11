Left Menu
UP Cong leader booked for controversial remark against PM Modi, CM Adityanath

Amaroha Police have booked Uttar Pradesh Congress secretary Sachin Chaudhary for his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

ANI | Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 11-04-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 17:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

According to police, the FIR was registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as the Congress leader had held a press conference during the lockdown.

Amaroha Police, in a tweet on Saturday, said that Chaudhary also incited the public by extending comments on the coronavirus. (ANI)

