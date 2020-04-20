Digital exhibition depicting lives of street children launched by NGO

A digital exhibition depicting lives of children on the streets of India by photographer Vicky Roy has been launched by child rights body Save the Children. The exhibition by Roy, who was once a child labourer, tells stories of children who live without an identity, a name to call their own, a place to call home and sleep on empty stomachs for days and nights, the NGO said in a statement.

"The exhibition reinforces the conditions that these children and their families grapple with, while also highlighting their dreams and hopes for a better tomorrow," it said. Speaking about the initiative, Pragya Vats, head of campaigns, Save the Children said, "It has been a very humbling journey with Vicky Roy, someone who has known the harshness of the streets first hand. And these photographs bring alive the resilience and the 'normal' of children on the streets." "The virtual exhibition, while an attempt to give you an experience of the real gallery exhibition, is also our effort to bring to your screen a reminder that children on the street need our attention more than ever. And a rare chance not just to view the exhibition but also to 'grab a frame' to help street connected children,” she said.

The exhibition can be accessed on https:upport.savethechildren.in/streettoscreen/ PTI UZM SNE SNE.

